Phyllis E. Peck 1921 - 2021

Phyllis E. Peck, 99, Deer River, formerly of Nimrod and Calumet, died Monday, January 11, 2021 in Deer River.
Born April 23, 1921 in Nimrod, MN, she was the daughter of Henry and Gertrude (Wilson) Daniels. She was a member of the Calumet Community Presbyterian Church, the Home Extension Club, and an avid quilter and card player. Phyllis and Marvin Schermerhorn were married on June 3, 1939 in Shevlin, MN. Following Marvin’s death, she was married to Richard Peck on October 18, 1980 in Calumet.
Her parents; her husbands, Marvin and Richard; and a daughter, Rachel Rupert preceded her in death.
Survivors include her children, Daniel Schermerhorn of Calumet, Christella Makinen of Grand Rapids, and Pat Trboyevich of Bovey; grandchildren, Tracey Schwartz, Scott (Kris Guyer) Anderson, Terry (Denise) Trboyevich, Dean (Tiffany) Trboyevich, and Chad Trboyevich; and great grandchildren, Jennifer (Justin) Whirley, Blake and Brock Trboyevich, Jaden (Luke) Sherman, Jacquelin, Zack, Dylan, and Marissa Trboyevich.
Visitation will be 10:00 AM until the 11:00 AM memorial service on Thursday, January 14, 2021 in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine.
To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.