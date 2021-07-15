Peter P. Elich 1942- 2021

Peter P. Elich, age 79, of Grand Rapids, MN peacefully passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Diamond Willow Assisted Living, Grand Rapids, MN.
Peter was born on June 27, 1942, to Eli and Sadie Elich and grew up in Marble, MN. He attended and graduated from Greenway High school in 1961. After graduation Peter moved to the Twin cities area where he worked for Honeywell. On November 23, 1963, Peter was united in marriage to Bonnie Guertin in Grand Rapids, MN. After marriage, the couple lived in Minneapolis and then moved to Anoka, where he continued to work for Honeywell, and they began their family there. In 1974 the couple returned to Grand Rapids, where Peter worked for Blandin Paper Company for 30 years until his retirement. He enjoyed the outdoors and riding his motorcycles and snowmobiles. Peter and Bonnie enjoyed winters in Bradenton, FL for many years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Eli and Sadie Elich; brother, Tom; sister, Betty; and in-laws, George and Charlotte Guertin.
Peter is survived by his wife, Bonnie; daughters, Tami (Kelly McCauley) Elich and Pam (Steve) Korhonen; grandchildren, Tyler and Lexi; sisters, Elaine, Joan (Roger) Reinke, and Helen; and brothers, Bob (Marilyn), Mike (Mary Jane), Boris (Kathy), and Ron.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.