Peter Mollhoff 1975 - 2021

Peter Mollhoff of Rock Creek passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021 as the result of a tragic vehicle accident at the age of 45.
Peter Stefan Mollhoff was born December 10, 1975 to Wayne and Nancy (Bouchie) Mollhoff in Coon Rapids, Minnesota.
Pete married his childhood sweetheart on August 5, 1995. After a number of years trying out careers, he graduated from Hibbing Technical College with a degree in Law Enforcement and began an 11-year career as a Corrections Officer at Rush City Correctional Facility. He enjoyed his career and the camaraderie of his co-workers.
Pete was a devoted husband, father, and son. He enjoyed learning new skills and was always trying something new. It was a lot of fun watching him work on new projects, and he was successful at most things he tried, so his family enjoyed the rewards. He was a good cook, and we all benefitted from that skill. He made a wonderful buffalo chicken pizza! He enjoyed having his family with him, watching movies, playing games, or working on projects. He made a point of caring for his mother and would visit with her and take care of her home, enabling her to live independently for many years. When his children were grown, he was able to pursue the long-held dream of buying a motorcycle. He enjoyed riding it to work and cruising when he could.
Pete and Jamie are recent empty nesters and had planned a new adventure together which included a career change for Pete and a move to McGregor, MN. Pete had begun his new job and enjoyed 4 months of very fulfilling and joyful work as the shop manager at AutoSmith in McGregor. He very quickly formed close relationships with coworkers and clients there and was excited about life’s adventures to come.
Peter is survived by his loving wife Jamie Mollhoff of Rock Creek; children: Hannah Mollhoff, Jessica Mollhoff, Caleb Mollhoff all of Forest Lake; mother Nancy Mollhoff of Rock Creek; father Wayne (Janece) Mollhoff of Nebraska; brothers: John (Tammy) Mollhoff of Denver, Colorado, Chris (Christy) Mollhoff of Lincoln, Nebraska, Alex (Jeff Keyes) Mollhoff of Columbus, Ohio; step sister Sara (Ian) Black of Omaha, Nebraska; all of Jamie’s family; many other relatives and friends.
Pastor Joel Preston will officiate at funeral services for Peter: 11:00 AM Saturday (2/20) at Pine City Evangelical Free Church – Lighthouse in Pine City. A time of visitation for friends and family will be held 1 hour prior to the service at the church.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel (www.FuneralAndCremationService.com).
