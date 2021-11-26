Peter Eugene Loscheider 1930 - 2021

Peter Eugene Loscheider, age 91, of Bovey, MN died Tuesday, November 23, 2021.
He was born July 26, 1930, to Peter A. and Margaret Loscheider in Calumet, MN. He attended school in Calumet and Coleraine, MN. He was a graduate of Greenway High School and Dunwoody Institute. Peter was employed by Hitchcock Industries for 30 years. He was a Navy veteran serving on the USS Knapp 653. Peter was united in marriage to Arlene Reed August 24, 1957. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Grand Rapids, MN, and he volunteered in the Grand Rapids High School shop. Peter was a member of Warba Legion Post 432, Legion Honor Guard, Bloomington VFW Post 1296, Knights of Columbus, and Grand Rapids Area Male Chorus.
Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Arlene; and sisters, Viola Thompson, Geraldine Wider, Doris MacDonald, Germaine Peterson, Agnes Peterson, Greta Altman, and Marlene Nelson; and brothers, Robert and Lawrence Loscheider. Peter is survived by wife, Marianne; two daughters, Patricia Juberien (Mark) and Joan Martin (Jim); sons, Reed (Karen), John, and Mark (Tamara); sister, Toni Gargano; 14 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Trout Lake Township, MN.
Memorials are preferred to North Central Second Harvest Food Bank, Grand Rapids Area Male Chorus, and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.