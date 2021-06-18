Penny M. Rollins 1964- 2021

Penny M. Rollins, age 56, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Duluth, MN.
Penny was born in 1964 to Gordon and Beverly (Blue) Stigen in Cambridge, MN. As a young girl, Penny and her family moved around Minnesota, to St. Cloud and Clear Lake, before settling in Grand Rapids. Penny attended school in Grand Rapids and enjoyed caring for children all her life. Penny enjoyed music, agate hunting, puzzles, long walks, and spending time with family. Penny had a big heart, and she would help anyone she could, especially her grandchildren, who she was extremely close with.
Preceded in death by her father, Gordon; grandparents; and companions, Patches and Hunter.
Penny is survived by her mother, Bev Stigen; daughters, Cheryl (Charles) Elsbree, Samantha (Ethan) Lewis; son, Andrew (Morgan Nicka) Rollins; sisters, Kim (David) Jones, Mary (Randy) Axtell; brothers, Kevin (Pam), Jeff (Renae), Jeff A. Stigen; and grandchildren, Haillie, Arionna, Annika, Jordan, Anisten, and Ava.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 10:00AM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 11:00 AM memorial service.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.