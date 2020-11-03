Peggy Kalleen Alzen, age 63, of Deer River, MN, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, MN.
Peggy was born in 1956 to Allen and Alma “Dolly” Cowan in Grand Rapids, MN. Peggy graduated from Deer River High School in 1975. She married Charles Alzen and they made their home in Deer River, MN where they raised their family. Peggy worked as a nurse’s aide and for The Deer River Folio Company. Peggy loved flowers, dancing, and the Minnesota Vikings and was strong in her Christian faith. Her most treasured role in life was being mom and grandma.
Preceded in death by her parents, Allen and Dolly Cowan. Peggy is survived by her daughter, Nicole Alzen of Buhl, MN; sons, Ryan Alzen of Grand Rapids, MN, Donald Alzen of Chisholm, MN; sisters, Kathy (William) Johnson of Deer River, MN, Gloria (Bill) Holcomb of Grand Rapids, MN; brother, Allen “Buzz” (Becky) Cowan of Deer River, MN; and eight grandchildren.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 10:00AM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN followed the 11:00AM funeral service. Rev. Steve Berg will officiate. Burial will be at Pine Ridge Cemetery, Deer River, MN.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.