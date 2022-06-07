Pauline Hancock, age 67, formerly of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away January 14, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN due to complications from MS.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 10:00am at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 11:00am memorial service.

Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.

