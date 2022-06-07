Pauline Hancock Jun 7, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Pauline Hancock, age 67, formerly of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away January 14, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN due to complications from MS.Visitation will be Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 10:00am at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 11:00am memorial service.Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com. To plant a tree in memory of Pauline Hancock as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mn Grand Rapids Funeral Home Condolence Minneapolis Ms Complication Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.