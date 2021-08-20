Paul Richard Waller 1925 - 2021

Paul Richard Waller died in Grand Rapids, MN on August 17, 2021, at age 95. He was born to parents Reginald Merritt Waller and Nea Pauline Rowena Young on December 22, 1925. Paul had one sister Geraldine who passed away in 2013. Paul married Eva Mae Vigdal on September 21, 1952. Paul is survived by his wife Eva Waller. Children include Cynthia Miltich (Paul), Alan Waller, Richard Waller (Kathryn), and Martha Bauder (Mark). Grandchildren include Martha Miltich, Louise Miltich, Cicely Miltich, Gemma Miltich, Adam Bauder, Daniel Bauder, Kate Bauder, Cera Bauder, Emily Waller, and Alex Waller. There are 12 great grandchildren: Julia, Antonio, Raphael, Eva, Truman, Bellamy, Brigham, Brooks, Elliot, Nea, Amelia, Leo. Paul is also survived by niece and nephew, Monda and Reggie. Through all these relationships Paul showed us love and patience and caring for others.
Paul was raised on a family farm and learned to be self-sufficient and directed. He also learned to be frugal and take good care of his possessions. He was taught to attend church every Sunday and faithfully give to the church each week even when cash was very limited. He was a servant leader in the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. His faith in God continued always and has been rewarded by the Lord.
Paul’s early home got electricity in 1938 and radio in 1939 and he listened in 1941 to the president speak about Japan attacking Pearl Harbor. Paul graduated from Hinckley, MN schools in 1943. Following graduation, Paul enlisted in the United States Navy where his service included being a licensed air traffic controller in Chicago. Following an honorable discharge in 1946, Paul entered the University of Minnesota where he earned a geological engineering degree in 1953.
Paul worked professionally for United States Steel in mining engineering in Northern Minnesota. His career also included international consulting work for United States Steel in Guyana South America, South Africa, and India. Paul served in Grand Rapids Area Rotary, the Blandin Male Chorus, and was active in the First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Grand Rapids.
Paul was a devoted husband and father. He enjoyed grandchildren and loved to host them and to stay in touch by postal mail and email. Paul cherished cabins on Bass Lake and the Kettle River. He also enjoyed reading and maintaining Waller family history. Paul cared for his grandchildren and was good to write, email, and call them with encouragement. He lived looking to help other people and this will carry on in his family.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.