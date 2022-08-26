Paul R. Brean 1935-2022

Paul R. Brean, age 87, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.

Paul was born in 1935 to Willis and Frances (Dippold) Brean in Walker, MN. He graduated from Greenway High School. On November 10, 1956, Paul and Sharon Becker were united in marriage in Marble, MN. Paul worked for Cleveland Cliffs mining for 10 years before starting at Itasca Community College, where he worked for 25+years until his retirement. Following retirement, Paul and Sharon enjoyed wintering in California and later Arizona for 30 years.

Tags

Recommended for you