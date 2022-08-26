Paul R. Brean 1935-2022

Paul R. Brean, age 87, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.
Paul was born in 1935 to Willis and Frances (Dippold) Brean in Walker, MN. He graduated from Greenway High School. On November 10, 1956, Paul and Sharon Becker were united in marriage in Marble, MN. Paul worked for Cleveland Cliffs mining for 10 years before starting at Itasca Community College, where he worked for 25+years until his retirement. Following retirement, Paul and Sharon enjoyed wintering in California and later Arizona for 30 years.
Paul loved woodworking. He mastered many techniques and made many beautiful pieces for his family. He was a jack of all trades and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Preceded in death by his parents; sister, Janice Hoey; and grandson, Lt. Adam Gustafson. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Sharon; daughters, Tami (Jeff Snyder) Gustafson of Tucson, AZ, Kim (Mike) Jones of Grand Rapids, Pamela Cleveland of Rochester, MN; sister, Betty (Bob) Jeffords of Kalispell, MT; seven grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Per Paul’s request, no service will be held at this time. Burial will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.