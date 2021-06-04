Paul L. Batterman 1943 - 2021

Paul L. Batterman, beloved husband, father, and friend, passed away at age 78 on Monday, May 31, 2021.
Paul was born on January 5, 1943, in Fairmont, MN, to Albert “Ollie” and Alice (Krumholz) Batterman. The family moved from Fairmont to Cass Lake, MN, when Paul was in 10th grade, and ran the Evergreen Resort on Little Wolf Lake. Paul graduated from Cass Lake High School in 1961 and helped at the resort before moving to Minneapolis to work at Honeywell. He entered the United States Army in 1964, and after his honorable discharge in 1966, he had a career as an engineer at Honeywell and later at Alliant Techsystems. On February 12, 1983, he married Nancy (Jeffers) Batterman, and together they raised two daughters, Angelien and Katie, in Big Lake, MN. Paul and Nancy have resided in Grand Rapids since 2004.
An avid outdoorsman, Paul enjoyed fishing, hunting, and regular Boundary Waters canoeing trips with his brothers and other family and friends. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and an active member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Big Lake, and later St. Augustine Catholic Church in Cohasset, serving on the church board and in the choir at both locations. Paul was known for his wonderful singing voice—he had a song for any occasion from church hymns to Elvis Presley hits, sang for family weddings, and could often be found singing around the house or for family and friends “just because.” He also loved to read and write poetry and would often recite Shakespeare for the entertainment and edification of his daughters. He will be remembered for his intelligence, his good heart, and his love for his family and those he held dear.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Alice; siblings, Lloyd Batterman, Constance (Harvey) Worden-Roberts, Marjorie (William) Peters, Joyce (Deane) Heller, and Albert “Swede” Batterman; cousins, Florence and LeRoy Jones; brothers-in-law, Harvey Worden, William Roberts, William Peters, Deane Heller, James Creech, Don McMath, and David Ranum; and sisters-in-law Kay McMath and Lynn Jeffers. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughters, Angelien Batterman and Katie (Tom) Kaitchuck; sisters, Claudia (Nelse) Grundvig and Kay (Delbert) Gangelhoff, brother, Allan Batterman; brothers-in-law, Scott (Betty) Jeffers and Larry Jeffers; sisters-in-law, Kara (Jim) Klukas, Sharon (Albert) Batterman, and Sharon (Allan) Batterman; and many nieces, nephews, and close friends.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 12:00PM at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Cohasset, MN followed by the Funeral Service at 1:00PM. Burial will be at Wildwood Cemetery, Cohasset, MN with Military Honors by the Grand Rapids Area Veterans.
