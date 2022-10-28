Paul H. Sellon Sr. 1944-2022

Paul H. Sellon Sr, 78, of Duluth, died Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Essentia Health surrounded by his family. He was born on April 17, 1944 in South St. Paul, MN to Rev Henry L. and Geraldine (Nickeson) Sellon. He graduated from Grand Rapids High School and earned his degree from Itasca Jr College. Paul married Joanne Quaderer on June 17, 1967 at the Alliance Community Church. Paul worked for the Duluth Public Schools for over 35 years, retiring as a Chief Engineer. He was a member of Alliance Community Church for 60 years where he sang in the choir. After his retirement, Paul’s second job was mowing the lawn at church, trimming the trees and bushes and also drove the van, getting people to and from church. Paul coached soccer and girls basketball for 30 years, was a counselor and chaperoned school trips to Wolf Ridge ELC for over 25 years. He was known for his beard and played “Santa” whenever asked. He was a volunteer at the MN Renaissance Festival for over 10 years. Paul enjoyed watching UMD Hockey, MN Wild and participated in Fantasy Football. He was an avid league bowler and most recently was a bowling partner with his grandson in the MN Special Olympics. He was preceded in death by his parents. Paul is survived by his wife, Joanne; his children, Bev Walker of Duluth, Jo’Elle (Michael) Galo of Superior, WI, Paul H. Jr. (Christina) Sellon of Fremont, CA, Jonathan (Aimee) Sellon of Holyoke, MN, and Margo (Michael Jr) Moore of Moose Lake, MN; nine grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; two sisters, Colleen Sellon of Duluth and Jacquelyn Deal of Oregon.
Visitation 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the Alliance Community Church. 2621 West Arrowhead Rd. Pastor Bob Hepokoski officiating. Memorials to Alliance Community Church would be appreciated. Arrangements by Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral home. Duluth, MN 218-624-1059.
