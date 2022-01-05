Paul F. Bjorgen 1933-2021

Paul F. Bjorgen, age 88, of Grand Rapids, MN was called home to the Lord on December 31, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Paul was born in 1933 in Rothsay, MN to Alfred and Edna Bjorgen. He worked at the family- owned grocery store and on his uncle and aunt’s farm growing up. He then graduated from high school in Barrett, MN in 1951.
Paul graduated from Dunwoody Institute and then moved to Fargo, ND to work at WDAY as a Control Panel Engineer. He moved to Minneapolis, MN and started work for Honeywell in the Aeronautics division working on missile guidance systems and on the Apollo and Gemini projects for NASA. Paul and Addie Howard were married August 9, 1958, and resided in St. Anthony Falls, MN. In 1969, they moved up to Grand Rapids to raise their three children. Paul worked at United Power Association for a few years prior to becoming a business owner of Norwood Manufacturing, Chief Products and Nelson Wood Shims. After “retirement” he went to work for SEH Engineering for the next 25 years.
Paul was a friend and mentor to many. Always wanting to help others out, he was a very selfless man. In his spare time, you could see him out on the John Deere tractor cleaning things up at Lakeview Terrace, chasing geese off the lakeshore, watching Fox News, and solving all the world’s problems and creating a few more with his coffee buddies. He was an avid supporter of Grand Rapids athletics and very proud of his Norwegian heritage and Lutheran faith.
Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Edna Bjorgen, and sister Doris Hoffman. He is survived by his wife, Addie, of 63 years; children, Kris (Steve) Hendricks of Katy, TX, Tom (Cheryl) Bjorgen of Grand Rapids, MN, and Teri (Brad) Johnson of Grand Rapids, MN; sister, Betty DeClercq; eight grandchildren, Mike (Alie) and Ben McInerney, Erik and Bre Bjorgen, Tyler and Chase Johnson, and Mike (Jenny) and Matt (Jessica) Hendricks; nine great grandchildren, Ada, Will, Margot, Karson, Bentley, Charlie, Bentlee, Boston, Brogan and Rhyan; along with many special nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Grand Itasca Cancer and Infusion Center, Range Fairview Radiation Therapy Center, St. Luke’s, Grand Village, and St. Croix Hospice for the exceptional and compassionate care.
Visitation will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church in Grand Rapids lasting until the 11:00 AM memorial service. Rev. Ben Buchannan will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Croix Hospice and Grand Itasca Cancer and Infusion Center.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.