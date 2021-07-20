Paul D. Tarbuck 1961- 2021

Paul D. Tarbuck, 59, of Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, passed away May 1, 2021, in Seattle, WA in the arms of his wife after a heroic 45 day battle with CoVid-19.
Paul was born June 6, 1961 in Grand Rapids, MN. He was born to George (Mike) and Betty K. (MacFarlane) Tarbuck. He loved his family and, in particular, his Grandpa George and Grandma Jean Tarbuck who remained instrumental throughout his lifetime.
Paul graduated from Proctor High School in 1979 and pursued his engineering interests at Brown Institute in Minneapolis, MN. He was recruited by TRW in CA out of college and began his 35 year career in the Aerospace Industry; 33 years were at Hughes Aircraft/Boeing Company. During those years, he earned his BS degree in Business Management from Pepperdine University in CA.
Paul holds four (4) United States patents. He formed his consulting company, DarkSky Consulting, after his retirement in 2016. As a lead Space System Architect/Satellite Engineer, Paul helped create a sequence of technologies described by the US Government as “eye watering” for their amazing capabilities.
He was a lifelong outdoorsman and looked forward to fishing opener each year. His favorite role in retirement, by far, was as “Grandpa T”.
Paul is survived by his wife, Beth (Whalon) Tarbuck, his daughter, Bianca Tarbuck , granddaughters, Kayla and Olivia, father George “Mike” Tarbuck, mother Betty Johnson (Brian), sisters, Celeste Tarbuck (Mike Loftus) and Heidi Tarbuck, brother Chad Johnson (Kris) and many relatives.
A memorial service was held in RPV, CA. A Celebration of Life is taking place in Grand Rapids on August 7th. Please RSPV to ctarbuck@gmail.com by 7/26/21.
Deceased’s funeral arrangements: 8/7/21