Patty Heywood Jan 14, 2023

Patty Heywood, of Cohasset, MN, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Grand Village Lodge, Grand Rapids, MN.Per Patty's wishes, no services will be held. Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com. To plant a tree in memory of Patty Heywood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.