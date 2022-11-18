Patti A. Oelkers 1951-2022

Patti A. Oelkers passed away at age 71 of Deer River, MN.
Mom passed away Monday November 14th, 2022.
Mom was born in Grand Rapids, MN on June 12th, 1951.
Mom is survived by her brother, Danny and wife Joyce, her son Jim Oelkers, wife Kris, granddaughter Jo Marie and Mason, grandson Mike and great granddaughter Melony.
Mom was proceeded in death by her husband and best friend Jim Oelkers, her parents Jack and Carol Warner, brother Dave and sister Carol.
In mom’s younger years she works at Leisure Hills nursing home, Bills Cafe, and catered many events.
Most recently mom worked for many years at Cenex as the credit mgr. One of her many skills was baking. Mom looked forward to make Christmas Cookies with her dear friend Judy. Patti enjoyed her friends, that Patti considered her family.
Mom looked forward to making wreaths with her dear friends Sharon, Bruce, and Bobbi Jo. Mom loved to be part of their family reunions and many fish fry’s.
The Celebration of mom’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 26th, 2022 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Deer River. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Luncheon to follow at the church.
ARRANGEMENTS BY: Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.
