Our loving Mom, Sister, Grandma, Auntie (Patsy Carlson) lived 28,830 days until her final breath here on earth 11/29/2019.
Our parents lived an old school life that had its fair share of ups and downs. They were not outstanding in the eyes of the public. That was not their desire. They raised a family of four kids for about 23 years before going their separate ways. By then we were all pretty much independent. Mom worked as a farming housewife and mother, then began her career as a cook for several different restaurants through the years. Growing up in that generation was difficult at times, but looking back, I wouldn’t have changed it for a thing. Both of our parents excepted Christ into their lives. That gives us comfort knowing where they will spend eternity.
Today, those remaining, her children; Alan Lalli Jr., Cindy (Kevin) Litchke, Janice Lalli and Mathew (Dawn) Lalli, begin the journey of being the next in line to live out the number of our days as the top of the family line, along with other survivors, including the love of her life Richard Carlson, her dearly loved twin sister; Tricia (Lloyd) St. Martin, brothers; Gary (Deb) Anderson and Alan (Cheryl) Titus, 30 very loved grand and great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Preceding Patsy in death include 2 great-grandchildren, brothers; Orville, Lee, Jay, Art and sister Darla and ex-husband; Alan Lalli.
See you later Mom.You will be missed by so MANY. Say Hi to Dad.
Memorial Services will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 19, 2021 in the Solid Rock Church in Grand Rapids.
