Patrick K. Collins, age 75, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Riverwood Healthcare Center, Aitkin, MN.

Arrangements are pending with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Patrick Collins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you