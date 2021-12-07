Patrick K. Collins 1946 - 2021

Patrick K. Collins, age 75, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Riverwood Healthcare Center, Aitkin, MN.
Patrick was born in 1946 to John and Florence (Naegele) Collins in Stillwater, MN. He graduated from St. Croix Catholic School, Stillwater. He then attended college in Sante Fe, NM and Benedict, KS, earning his bachelor’s degree in social work. Following college, Patrick enlisted in the United States Air Force and served for 3 years during Vietnam War in Okinawa, Japan, and Alaska. Patrick and Darlene Heikkila were united in marriage in 1983 and their made their home in Grand Rapids, MN. Patrick worked for Itasca County as a social worker for many years. After his retirement, he continued to help the community by working with local assisted living facilities, in-home foster care, elderly care, and as partial owner of Access Healthcare.
Patrick enjoyed dancing and traveling, especially out west. He took immense amount of pride in caring for his lawn and being a caregiver for his family. He loved family holidays together and time for dessert. Patrick had a witty sense of humor and was stubborn and persistent.
Patrick is preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Mary Jane McGlynch and Susan MacDonald.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene; daughters, Kristy (Scott) Newton of Taconite, Lynn (James) Cochran of Grand Rapids; sons, Micah (Jane) Wiitala of Elk River, MN, Jesse Wiitala of Grand Rapids; sister, Kaye (Michael) Casey; grandchildren, Destinee and Gavin Newton, Noel, Isabelle, Rohn Cochran, and Sophie, Gus, and Ike Wiitala; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 10:00 AM at the Independent Apostolic Lutheran Church in Cedar Valley, MN followed by the 11:00 AM funeral service. Pastor Rick Salmela will officiate. Burial will be at Cedar Valley Cemetery following the service.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
