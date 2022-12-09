Patrick John O’Brien passed away November 29 at his home in Bella Vista Arkansas after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 82. Patrick was born in Grand Rapids and graduated high school in 1959. He joined the army in 1960 and was stationed in Libya North Africa. Being discharged in 1962 he was employed by Blandin Paper Company for over 32 years. After retirement he moved to Arkansas so he could ride his Harley year-round. Still not busy enough. He took a job with the Walmart home office in the intellectual properties division. He decided to retire again after 15 years. Because he liked traveling, he took another job with Highland Hills Transport for seven years. Never one to sit long he rode his motorcycle through 48 states. Fishing and hunting was high on his list of enjoyment. He was a member of the American Legion, Knights of Columbus and a lifetime Harley owners group. He was also a volunteer at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Patrick is preceded in death by his parents, Jeremiah Vincent O’Brien, and mother, Anna Remer O’Brien, and sister, Susan Daniel. He is survive by his wife of 59 years, Mary; their children, Colleen (Brien Hassler), and John (Jamie) O’Brien ; three grand children; Vincent, Serena, and Colby. Also, his brother James O’Brien. A graveside service per his wishes will be in August at the Itasca Calvary cemetery in Grand Rapids.
