Patrick D. Swing 1995 - 2021

Patrick D. Swing, age 26, of Hill City, MN passed away unexpectedly due to injuries sustained in a car accident.
Patrick was born in 1995 in Duluth, MN to Richard and Tammy. Patrick graduated from Hill City High School and was currently working on the Line-3 replacement in Carlton. Patrick was very talented in all things mechanical. He could play any position in baseball. Patrick was always known for eating everyone else’s food instead of his own. Patrick was a friend to everyone and could make everyone laugh and could light up a room just by being there. Patrick loved all things outdoors, hunting, fishing, ATVing or just being outside. However, nothing could compare to the love he had for his daughter and his family.
Patrick was preceded in death by his grandpas, Larry Jensen and Richard “Dick” Swing. He is survived by his daughter, Emmalinn Swing; father, Richard (Season) Swing; mother, Tammy (Mike) Laudise; sister, Rebecca (Ryan) Kingsley; nephews, Grayson and Jensen Kingsley; and grandparents, Arlene Fish and Michael and Phyllis Lipscy.
Visitation will be on Thursday, August 19, 2021, from 1:00-3:00 PM at Gunn Park, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 3:00 PM funeral service. A private family burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, Remer, MN.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.