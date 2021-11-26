Patricia “Trish” Rice 1952 - 2021

Patricia “Trish” Rice, age 69, of Bigfork, MN passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Bigfork Valley Hospital.
Patricia was born in 1952 to Wendell and Florence Evensen in Bigfork, MN where she grew up and attended school. After graduation from Bigfork High School, Trish attended Itasca Community College and obtained her associate degree for medical transcription. Trish worked for St. Luke’s Hospital from 1971 until her retirement in 2016. Trish and Daniel Rice were united in marriage in 1991 at Mal Bay Resort and made their home in Cloquet until Daniel passed away in 2017. Trish returned to Bigfork in 2020 to be closer to family. Trish enjoyed watching Minnesota sports teams. She loved her cats and dogs and spending time with her family and friends.
Trish is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dan; sister, Carol Pifher; and infant brother, Wendell. She is survived by her sister, Janice (Red) Haley of Bigfork; brother, Ron (Sandy) Evensen of Cohasset; nieces and nephews, Sharon Haugsby, Nancy (Rich) Peterson, Amy Pifher, Jill Haley, Jeff (Jackie) Haley, Kim (Bob) Klug, David (Cari) Haley, Dean (Michelle) Haley, Melanie (Ron) Burns, Todd (Melissa) Evensen; and several great nieces and nephews.
Per her wishes there will be no services at this time.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.