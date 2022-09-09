Patricia “Patty” Lynn Johnson 1956 - 2022

Patricia “Patty” Lynn Johnson, age 66 of Grand Rapids, MN, died September 3, 2022 at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, ND.

She was born on March 5, 1956 in Grand Rapids, MN to Dorothy & Ervin “Jake” LeSarge whom preceded her in death. She is survived by two daughters Stacey (Daniel) Johnson Sikawa of Elizabeth, MN and Lisa (Darin) Bolken of West Fargo, ND, four grandchildren Carter and Hailey Bolken and Hadley and Joshua Sikawa, one sister Mary Lavalier of Walker, MN and one brother Jeff (Sheri) LeSarge of Grand Rapids, MN.

