Patricia “Patty” Lynn Johnson 1956 - 2022

Patricia “Patty” Lynn Johnson, age 66 of Grand Rapids, MN, died September 3, 2022 at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, ND.
She was born on March 5, 1956 in Grand Rapids, MN to Dorothy & Ervin “Jake” LeSarge whom preceded her in death. She is survived by two daughters Stacey (Daniel) Johnson Sikawa of Elizabeth, MN and Lisa (Darin) Bolken of West Fargo, ND, four grandchildren Carter and Hailey Bolken and Hadley and Joshua Sikawa, one sister Mary Lavalier of Walker, MN and one brother Jeff (Sheri) LeSarge of Grand Rapids, MN.
Patty was a lifetime resident of Grand Rapids, MN. Patty loved her children and grandchildren and loved spending time with them. She enjoyed playing cards with friends and family and tracking her wins on the calendar. Another of Patty’s favorite things to do was to feed her critters in her back yard and watch and talk to them out her back window. Patty also loved scrapbooking, sewing, and doing all things crafty.
Memorial Service: 1pm Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Rothsay Baptist Church in Rothsay, MN with a reception to be held immediately after. Celebration of life: 1pm-3pm Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Moose Club in Grand Rapids, MN. West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center westfuneralhome.com.
