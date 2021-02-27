Patricia “Patty” A. Benton, age 67, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Monday, February 15, 2021 at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.
Patricia was born in 1953 to Albert and Ruth McGuire in Grand Rapids, MN where she grew up. Patty met William “Bill” Benton in 1978 and they were married in 1980. Together they raised their son, Matthew, in Grand Rapids, MN. Patty was a caretaker for many individuals. She cared for her mother and also owned and operated a small daycare.
Patty enjoyed camping and fishing, especially on the Mississippi River, but most of all loved spending time with her grandkids.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Bill of Grand Rapids, MN; son, Matthew “Benny” of Grand Rapids, MN; brother, Nick (Cathy) Bobich of Titusville, FL; four grandchildren: Trinity Benton of Barnum, MN; Addison Benton of Grand Rapids, MN; Hope and Baley Larson of Grand Rapids, MN; niece, Amanda Bobich of Bovey, MN; nephew, Joshua Bobich of Titusville, FL; and numerous other nieces, nephews, and relatives.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 3, 2021 from 12:00 PM until the 1:00 PM Funeral Service at New Song Alliance Church, Grand Rapids, MN. Rev. Keith Puglisi officiating. Burial at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.