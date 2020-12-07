Patricia “Patti” Istvanovich (Miron) 1953 - 2020

Patricia “Patti” Istvanovich (Miron), age 67, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, December 4, 2020.
Patti was born to Louis and Mary Miron in Hugo, MN on May 31, 1953. In 1971 she graduated from Forest Lake High School. She married her soul mate and partner for life, Andrew Istvanovich, in the same year and they have been inseparable ever since. Throughout the 1970’s she worked in the banking industry. After their first child was born in 1980, the family moved to Grand Rapids, MN in 1981. Patti was active in the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church community where she later worked as an office assistant until she retired in 2019. Patti loved bird watching. Feeding and watching them brought her great joy.
Preceded in death by her parents, Patti is survived by her husband of 49 years, Andrew; sons, John (Jessica) of Emily, MN and Lee of Mankato, MN; sisters, Jeanette (John) Krispin, Marilyn Hursch; two grandchildren, Eleanor and Thomas; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID, there will be a small private graveside service at St. John’s the Baptist Cemetery, Hugo, MN. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Fowler, Dr. Provatas, a virtual hug to all the nursing staff from Oncology and Infusion Units at Grand Itasca, and a special thank you to the nurses from Itasca Hospice. We as a community are very blessed to have these dedicated professionals working for us.
