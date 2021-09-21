Patricia “Patt” E. Sokoloski 1945 - 2021

Patricia “Patt” E. Sokoloski, age 76, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.
Patricia was born in 1945 to LeRoy and Gertrude (Goebel) Rablin in International Falls, MN. Patt was raised in Buyck, MN and graduated from Orr High School. She married Victor Sokoloski on September 21, 1963, and together they owned and operated a logging and sawmill business. In 1977 Patt moved to Grand Rapids with her children. There she worked for the Country House (1977-1984), Itasca State Bank (1984-1995), and Grand Rapids State Bank until her retirement in 2016. Though she didn’t make a professional career in teaching as she dreamed, Patt diligently taught her family all she could. Her family was the most important thing to her, especially her grandchildren. She also loved to cook and craft.
Patt is survived by her daughters, Kelly (Ken) Gunderson, Dee (Chad) Osborne, Tricia (Don) Wahlstrom; son, Michael (Char) Sokoloski; daughter-in-law, Shannon Sokoloski; brother, Wayne Rablin; eight grandchildren, Ashly (Adam) Bamberg, Ryan Sokoloski, Lindsay (Jordan) Winter, Brady Prebeck, Jaymeson Wahlstrom, Caylee Osborne, Elyjah Wahlstrom, Karley Sokoloski; great granddaughter, Aurora Wahlstrom; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Darren; and 12 siblings, Fern, Sylvia, Harvey, Lester, Richard, Vivian, Jack, Robert, Marjorie, Frances, James, and Jessie.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 23, 2021, from 6:00-8:00 PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids and on Friday, September 24, 2021, at 10:00 AM St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Grand Rapids. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM at the church. Fr. Blake Rozier will officiate. Burial will be Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Forest Home Cemetery, Buyck, MN with a luncheon at the Echo Trail Tavern afterwards.
The family would like to thank the staff at Grand Itasca Hospital for the excellent care that Patt and the family received during this difficult time.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.