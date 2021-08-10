Patricia “Pat” Trboyevich 1941 - 2021

Patricia “Pat” Trboyevich, 79, longtime Bovey resident, died Monday, August 9, 2021, in Fairview Ridges Hospital, Burnsville, MN.
Born October 18, 1941, in Nimrod, MN, she was the daughter of Marvin and Phyllis (Daniels) Schermerhorn. Pat was a 1959 graduate of Greenway High School and had worked in the L & M Supply paint department for over 35 years. Pat and Daniel N. Trboyevich were married on June 20, 1964, in Calumet. Pat loved playing softball, watching her grandkids sporting events, the Minnesota Vikings, and cooking.
Her parents; her husband Dan; and her sister, Rachel Rupert preceded her in death.
Survivors include children, Terry (Denise) Trboyevich of Taconite, Dean (Tiffany) Trboyevich of Anchorage, AK, and Chad Trboyevich of Bovey; grandchildren, Blake, Brock, Jaden (Luke), Jacquelyn, Zack, Dylan, & Marissa; a great grandson, Dax; and siblings, Daniel Schermerhorn of Calumet and Christella Makinen of Grand Rapids.
There will be a gathering of family and friends from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Thursday, August 12, 2021, in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery Coleraine.