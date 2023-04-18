Patricia “Pat” Ann Thomson (Russell) 1950-2023

Patricia “Pat” Ann Thomson (Russell), 72, passed away peacefully at Valley Senior Living Facility in Grand Forks, ND on April 14th, 2023.
Pat was born in 1950 in Bemidji, MN to Carole and George Russell, and grew up in Grand Rapids, MN. She graduated from high school in 1968 and went on to get her Bachelors of Science at BSU. She spent several years substitute teaching elementary age kids and eventually went on to work in the food service industry. Pat was a hard worker and proud grandma who enjoyed gardening, poetry, and crossword puzzles.
She is survived by daughter, Crystal (Nick); son-in-law, Ed; grandchildren, Whitney (Chris), Damian (Heather), Bentley, Kaisley, Craig and Corban; great grandchildren, Jennings, Kolton, Elizabell and Everhett, her mother, Carole; sisters, Danita (Jay), Kenda (Andy), and Brenda (Norm); brothers, Daryl (Sharon) and Tom; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, George; daughter, Lynne; and former husband, Bill.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, April 21, 2023 at Rowe Funeral Home. Pastor Charles Nelson will officiate. Fellowship with refreshments and desserts to follow at the Timberlake Lodge Café.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Ann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.