Patricia “Pat” Ann Thomson (Russell) 1950-2023

Patricia “Pat” Ann Thomson (Russell), 72, passed away peacefully at Valley Senior Living Facility in Grand Forks, ND on April 14th, 2023.

Pat was born in 1950 in Bemidji, MN to Carole and George Russell, and grew up in Grand Rapids, MN. She graduated from high school in 1968 and went on to get her Bachelors of Science at BSU. She spent several years substitute teaching elementary age kids and eventually went on to work in the food service industry. Pat was a hard worker and proud grandma who enjoyed gardening, poetry, and crossword puzzles.

