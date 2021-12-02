Patricia (Pat) Ann Humphreys Johnson 1927 - 2021

Patricia Ann Humphreys Johnson (Pat) was born March 4, 1927, in Ringgold County, IA, and died in High Point, NC, on November 29, 2021. Her parents were Allen Boise Humphreys and Marguerite Snedaker Humphreys, the first of the good and remarkable people she met in her life. Her first years were spent during the Great Depression and the great drought that went through the Midwest during the early 1930s. She had an older sister and an older brother.
Pat was a farm kid, walking to country school, doing chores accompanied by her faithful dog. She was sent to live with an aunt in Iowa City, IA, to go to University High School and then worked her way through the University of Iowa, sometimes doing two jobs. During that time she met a medical student, another redhead, Calvin Johnson, and after graduation, they married. They lived in Cleveland, OH; Giessen and Kaiserslautern, Germany; and Iowa City. After Cal did a residency in surgery at the University of Iowa, he joined the Grand Rapids Clinic in Grand Rapids, MN. They enjoyed their busy life, having five children, all redheads. Pat did a lot of volunteer work ranging from president of AAUW to the boards of the Blandin Foundation and Camp Fire Girls. In 1975 she became an advocate for children with learning disabilities, helping hundreds get the support services they needed.
Cal retired in 1989 and in 1992 they moved to a recreational community, Still Waters, on Lake Martin outside the little town of Dadeville, AL. They loved living there but in 2006 they moved to Jamestown, NC, to be near a son and his family. Pat’s dear husband died in 2016 after 67 years of marriage. She is survived by her children, Jean Freeman (Bruce Golob), Martha Bailey (Dr. Lew Sudarsky), Dr. Rebecca Johnson, Dr. Cathy Johnson (Dr. Tom Gais), Michael Johnson (Ann), seven grandchildren, a great-granddaughter, and her Australian daughter, Elizabeth Mann Fraser (Ian), AFS 1966-67.
