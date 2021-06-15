Patricia Nordskog 1933- 2021

Patricia “Patsy” Ann Nordskog, age 87, of Cohasset, MN passed away peacefully on Friday, June 11, 2021, at River Grand Senior Living in Grand Rapids, MN.
Patricia was born in Cloquet, MN on August 8, 1933, to Lillian and Sigurd Swenson. She graduated from Cloquet Senior High School in 1951. Patsy married Roland Halvorson on October 3, 1953, and together they raised three children. Patsy was employed as a bookkeeper/credit manager at Northwest Paper Company, Best Oil Company, and Cloquet Memorial Hospital. Later in life, she met and married Robert Nordskog on August 13, 1994, residing in Cohasset, MN where they enjoyed their homes on Pokegama Lake and wintering in Vero Beach, FL. She was a member of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Grand Rapids, MN.
Patsy had a true zest for life. She was a “Rockstar” mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother! Her legacy will live on through the hearts of her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lillian and Sigurd Swenson; former husband, Roland Halvorson; and husband, Robert Nordskog.
Patsy is survived by her daughter, Petra (Tim) Botsford; sons, Thomas (Cindy) Halvorson and Jeffrey (Shelly) Halvorson; six grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two step great-grandchildren; and many relatives and friends. She is also survived by her furry, four-legged companion, Brooke.
Visitation will be Sunday, June 20, 2021, at 12:00 pm at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 501 16th St. NW, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 1:00 pm funeral service. Rev. David Anderson officiating. Inurnment will follow at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN. Please celebrate Patsy’s colorful life by wearing colorful clothes.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.