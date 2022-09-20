Patricia Louise Running 1934-2022

Patricia Louise Running, age 87, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, surrounded by her family at Grand Village, Grand Rapids, Minnesota.
Patricia Louise Running was born October 23, 1934, in Kansas City, Missouri, the daughter of Frank and Ruby Juanita (McCoy) Dispensa. As a young girl, her family moved from Missouri to Grand Rapids, Minnesota. Following her graduation, she attended Itasca Community College and later earned her Xray Technician education at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, MN. Agreeing to go on a blind date, she met Charles Running. Soon after their first date, they eloped, and were married August 24, 1957 in Webster, South Dakota. They raised their family in Duluth and in 1974, made Grand Rapids their home.
Patty worked as an Xray Technician, then did bookkeeping for Orthopedic Associates in Duluth. After moving back to Grand Rapids, she worked as a Para in Special Education classrooms. She loved helping the children learn for 20 years before retiring from District 318. Charlie and Patty enjoyed travelling throughout the United States. They had a love of classic cars - especially their 1962 Corvair and were active members in the Northern Cruisers Car Club attending car shows across Minnesota. Patty loved to shop and going out to dinner! She enjoyed rummaging at garage sales and finding great deals! She loved animals and usually had a black and white cat. Most of all, she enjoyed spoiling her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren who lovingly called her “Grammy.”
Patty is preceded in death by her husband, Charles A. Running on March 19, 2019; her parents; and her sister, Barbara Mueller.
She will be deeply missed by her children, Susan Bigwood of Grand Rapids, MN, Dean Running of Eden Prairie, MN and Debra (Robbie) Teeweun of Crosby, MN; seven grandchildren, Amy (Matt) Adamson, Andrew (Tammy) Bigwood, Betsy (Matt) Trevena all of Grand Rapids, MN, Jordan Running (Cassady) and Jennifer Running, both of Bloomington, MN, Melinda Wynn of Pequot Lakes, MN, Brandi Wynn of Brainerd, MN and fourteen great grandchildren.
Thank you and appreciation to all the staff at Grand Village, they sincerely cared about Patty. The Spruce Community staff were wonderful, loving and caring every day. Thank you to the St. Croix Hospice and their nurses that cared for her and our family.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, September 24, 2022, in St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Grand Rapids, MN with visitation beginning at 12:00 Noon. Rev. David Anderson will officiate. After the service, refreshments will be served in the fellowship hall. A private burial will be at Wildwood Cemetery, Cohasset, MN.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.