Patricia Louise Running 1934-2022

Patricia Louise Running, age 87, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, surrounded by her family at Grand Village, Grand Rapids, Minnesota.  

Patricia Louise Running was born October 23, 1934, in Kansas City, Missouri, the daughter of Frank and Ruby Juanita (McCoy) Dispensa. As a young girl, her family moved from Missouri to Grand Rapids, Minnesota.  Following her graduation, she attended Itasca Community College and later earned her Xray Technician education at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, MN.  Agreeing to go on a blind date, she met Charles Running.  Soon after their first date, they eloped, and were married August 24, 1957 in Webster, South Dakota.  They raised their family in Duluth and in 1974, made Grand Rapids their home.   

