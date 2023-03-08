Patricia Lee Lundgren 1949 - 2023

Patricia Lee Lundgren, age 74, of rural Deer River, MN passed away at home with her family by her side in the early hours of March 5, 2023.

Pat was born in 1949 in Grand Rapids, MN to Alicia Crawford. She grew up in and around Cohasset and graduated from Grand Rapids High School. For a short time she worked in Duluth for Ma Bell as a telephone operator, but she felt a calling to the mission field. Early in 1969, she went to Alaska and worked at a childrens group home where she met Ken Lundgren. In October 1969, they flew back to MN and started their 54 year marriage.

