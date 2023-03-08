Patricia Lee Lundgren 1949 - 2023

Patricia Lee Lundgren, age 74, of rural Deer River, MN passed away at home with her family by her side in the early hours of March 5, 2023.
Pat was born in 1949 in Grand Rapids, MN to Alicia Crawford. She grew up in and around Cohasset and graduated from Grand Rapids High School. For a short time she worked in Duluth for Ma Bell as a telephone operator, but she felt a calling to the mission field. Early in 1969, she went to Alaska and worked at a childrens group home where she met Ken Lundgren. In October 1969, they flew back to MN and started their 54 year marriage.
They raised their family on a small farm and participated in local community events. Pat taught Sunday school in her home and Clara Lutheran Church. She loved her God, her family, gardening, deer hunting, her neighbors and traveling. She even made few trips to Bogota, Columbia to help out a childrens home. She had an accounting degree and kept books for a few businesses. Her favorite job was clerking for Glenn’s Army Navy as she enjoyed talking with the customers.
She is preceded in death by her parents, baby sister Diane, and other family members.
She is survived by her husband, Ken Lundgren, daughters Beth Mainville (Charlie Michaud) and Carol Reed (Jason) and son Nathan Lundgren (Bethanie), grandchildren Nic, Neal, Nels, Melissa, Gavin (Elise), Hannah (Dereck), Jared (Raeli Baker), Aricin, Avrielle, and Alden; and many great grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings Gene Randall (Linda), Pam Engstrom, Dean Randall (Martha), Penny Connolly, Tammy Jones (Mike), and Carmen Jackson (Dave), as well as many other family and friends.
Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the church on Sunday, March 12, 2023 3:00 P.M. Deer River family Church of God