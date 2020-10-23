Patricia Beer, 73, of Bemidji, MN formerly Grand Rapids, MN died October 17, 2020 at Neilson Place in Bemidji.
Patricia LaVonne (Stanley) Beer was born on Christmas Eve 1946. Her early years were lived at the bait shop in Princeton, MN. She is a 1964 graduate of Princeton High School. Pat married Jerome Larson. She pursued an education in mechanical drafting & later in architectural drafting. She worked with Grand Rapids architect, Richard Moran. Patricia married Richard Beer in 1982. She was a multi-talented artist, nature lover & primitive survivalist. She wrote songs and poetry. She enjoyed drawing, painting, wood burning, carving and other crafts. Pat carved signs for the City of Warba, MN and White Oak Society in Deer River, MN. Pat died on Oct. 17, 2020 in Bemidji, MN.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl “Jim” and Adeline Stanley, brother Carl Jr., sister Cynthia Hoppe and husband, Richard Beer. She is survived by her daughters: Roslyn (Dave) Hanson, Elizabeth (Daniel) Giese and Rebecca Erickson, grandchildren: Michael Erickson, & Jennifer (Jason) Lundeen, Kelcey (Sam) Schenheit, Michelle (Scott Crane) Fursa, Susan Giese, & Rebecca (Jeremiah) Patrick, 6 great grandchildren, her brothers, Lance (Linda) Stanley & David Stanley & many cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts & uncles.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 23, 2020 at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, Princeton with a visitation one-hour prior at the church.