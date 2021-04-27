Patricia Ann Kickertz, 70 of Grand Rapids, formerly of Calumet, died on Monday, April 26, 2021 in the Emeralds in Grand Rapids.
Born on December 11, 1950 in Grand Rapids, she was the daughter of Roger and Janet (Baldwin) Kickertz. She lived most of her life in Calumet, graduation from the Nashwauk Schools. She was a housekeeper for the Budget Host Motel, and a member of Mary Immaculate Catholic Church.
Survivors include her sister; Jeanette Wellcome of Marble, Nieces and Nephews; Frank (Tracy) Peterson, Janice Peterson, Phillip Peterson, Martin Peterson, Shannon Wellcome and Alfred (Beckey) Wellcome. Great nieces and nephews; Nayeli, Nahvell, Arlo and Axton, and many cousins, and special friend; Kathy Smith.
Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 in the Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in Coleraine. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine. Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services. To visit our website, please go to www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com