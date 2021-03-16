Patricia A. Wiswell, 66, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at her home surrounded by family. She was born in Hill City, MN and grew up in Hoyt Lakes, MN graduating high school in 1973. She moved to Cottage Grove, MN to raise her family, returning to Grand Rapids in recent years to help care for her father.
Patti was a passionate soul who loved her friends and family fiercely. Her free spirit will live on in our memories. She enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, cooking, astrology, listening to music, playing dice games, dancing, and being by the water.
We love you more than the moon and the stars in the sky. XOXO
Survived by Peter Trooien, son, Dylan Trooien (Chrystine) and grandsons, daughter, Dara Leitner (Tony) and grandsons, brother, William Wiswell Jr (Becky), sisters, Renee Mandich, Rosie Lindner (Mark), Rhonda Sprouls (Bill), Tara Ulmaniec (Ed), nieces, nephews, cousins and best friend, Vicki Smolich. Preceded in death by her mother, Helen Mandich, her father, William Wiswell Sr, her brother Jimmy Wiswell and niece, Katrina Lindner.
Due to Covid concerns, no services will be held at this time and the family will be holding a private memorial at a later date.