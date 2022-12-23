Pamela R. Bundermann 1949-2022

Pamela Renee (Axtell) Bundermann was born on February 05, 1949, in Sioux Falls, SD to Bruce and Rose (Flesner) Axtell. When she was quite young, Pam moved with her family to Grand Rapids, MN to a hobby farm in Cohasset, MN then to a dairy farm near Bovey, MN. Pam attended Grand Rapids High School and graduated in 1967. Pam attended Itasca Community College for a short period of time before working as a key punch operator at Republic Airlines in the twin cities. Pam married Steve Bundermann in 1970 in Grand Rapids, MN. Pam and Steve had three children, Dawn, Steven, and Benjamin. While raising children, Pam dabbled in sales, studied real estate, and drove a logging truck. Later, Pam went back to Bemidji State to obtain her BS in Applied Psychology. After a divorce, she moved to a small lake cottage on Twin Lakes near Marble, MN. Pam worked as a DHS Licensor and Administrator for adult care until her move to Alexandria, MN in 2005. Pam then worked for Alexandria Opportunities Center as a Designated Coordinator until opening her own 245D Family Residential home, Pam’s Place Family Services, where she lived and worked with people with disabilities and mental illness.Pam’s interests were psychology, health, and nutrition. She enjoyed the outdoors: gardening, camping, fishing, horseback riding, kayaking, and cooking. Pam appreciated a lively game of cribbage, a cup of tea, and a good book. She took her coffee black and favored dark chocolate. She usually had a faithful dog at her side. Pam was especially proud of her children and grandchildren. She loved to attend, see photos, and hear about her grandchildren’s activities and achievements. Pam enjoyed spending time with and conversing on the phone with family and good friends.Pam passed away in her home on December 19, 2022, after a battle with cancer. She will be remembered for her tenacity in facing her disease. Pam is preceded in death by her father Bruce Axtell, mother Rose Axtell, and son Benjamin Bundermann. Pam is survived by her brothers, Tamrid (Charlaine) Gatje of Pierre, SD and Bruce (Robin) Axtell of Isanti, MN; former spouse, Steve (Harriet Bimberg) Bundermann of Grand Rapids, MN; children, Dawn (Erik) Filipiak, Steven (Karen) Bundermann; grandchildren, Logan Filipiak, Sawyer Filipiak, Alex (Brianna) Mohn, Kodi Bundermann, Rylee Bundermann; several nieces and nephews and their children; and faithful dog, Frannie.Visitation (5-7 PM) at Anderson Funeral Home and Funeral Service (11 AM) at Oscar Lake Lutheran Church will be held on December 30th and 31st. Reverend Carol Olson officiating. Music provided by Sara Rensink. Interment and lunch to be held afterward at Oscar Lake Church. Casket bearers: Alex Mohn, Brianna Mohn, Kodi Bundermann, Rylee Bundermann, Logan Filipiak, and Sawyer Filipiak. Funeral arrangements made with Anderson’s Funeral Home of Alexandria and floral adornments with Broadway Floral of Alexandria.