Pamela L. Reese 1949 - 2021

Pamela L. Reese, age 71, of Grand Rapids left the ills of this world and went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday March 3, 2021.
Pam was born August 7, 1949 to Earl and Helen Patterson in Grand Rapids, MN. Pam graduated from Greenway High School in 1967. She went on to graduate from the practical nursing program at Itasca Community College in 1976. Pam worked full-time as an LPN at the Grand Rapids Hospital for 31 years, taking great pride in the care she gave her patients.
Pam truly enjoyed life, and because she was always full of mischief, Pam was great fun to be around! She was very true and loyal to those she considered to be her friends. Pam loved people, and was extremely giving and selfless. Only those closest to her knew of the numerous times she would quietly help those who were faced with sudden unforeseen difficulties in their lives by buying bags and bags full of groceries for them without asking questions, judging, or asking for anything in return (without worrying about what little resources she had). Pam was an avid reader, a love she passed on to her daughters Jill and Heather. Also, anyone who knew Pam knew first-hand knew that she was an absolutely outstanding cook and baker! Pam would say, with a twinkle in her eye, “never trust a thin cook”. Along with reading and cooking, Pam loved shopping for unique items. She frequented thrift shops and loved a good garage sale. Her lovely little home was tastefully filled with her findings. Growing up in Lawrence Lake, Pam attended and was very active in the Lawron Presbyterian Church from the time she was a young girl until graduating from high school. Pam had a strong belief in Jesus. Her Christian faith was a vital part of her life, which she loved talking about. She looked forward to the day she would walk side by side with her Heavenly Father.
Pam was preceded in death by her father, Earl Patterson and her sister-in-law Linda Patterson. She is survived by her husband Dave Reese, daughters Jill Janacek (Bill Wilde) of Calumet, and Heather Harmon (Brian Richardson) of Richland, MO, grandchildren Alex Lelonek, Sophia Janacek, and Lillianne Harmon, her mother Helen Patterson, her brother Terry Patterson, her sister Cynthia (Rod) Brown, sisters and brothers-in-law, several aunts and uncles, and many cousins. A celebration of Pam’s life will be Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the Lawron Presbyterian Church (35254 Scenic Hwy, Bovey, MN). Visitation will begin at 11:00 followed by a 12:00 memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made in Pam’s honor to Second Harvest North Central Food Bank in Grand Rapids, MN.