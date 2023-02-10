Paige A. (Ferweda) Shoaff 1935 - 2023

Paige A. (Ferweda) Shoaff, born 9/2/35, died 1/27/23, preceded in death by her parents Doyle and Alvera Ferweda, brother Cameron Ferweda and sister Jackie Thalman. She is survived by her husband William H. Shoaff of Sun City, AZ, sister Sandy of Foley, AL, brother-in-law John Shoaff of Charleston, SC, sisters-in-law Mary Shoaff of Grand Rapids, Doris Ferweda of Rapid City, SD. Many nieces and nephews and special friends the Schmeltzer girls and the Roberts Children.
She graduated from Henning High in 1953, received a secretarial certificate from Hibbing Jr. College, worked for M A Hanna Mining Co. in Hibbing. Married William Shoaff in 1957, went to work for Blandin Paper Co. in 1962 and retired from Blandin in 1991. She also taught adult education classes for knitting and crocheting making many hot pads and Afghans which she would give as gifts to some lucky person. She a past worth matron of the Eastern Star in Grand Rapids, a past member of the woman’s golf league in Grand Rapids and Sun City where she had a hole in one. She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Grand Rapids and All Saints of the Desert in Sun City.
She loved the outdoor activities, fishing, water skiing, hunting partridge and deer, snowmobiling. She also enjoyed playing cards, cooking, baking cookies and pies.
A graveside service at Itasca Calvary Cemetery is being planned for a later date.
