Orville ‘Ole’ Westlake 1932 - 2020

Orville “Ole” Westlake, 88, of Warba, passed away December 17, 2020 at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Grand Rapids.
Ole was born May 10, 1932 to John and Ruby (Wright) Westlake in Plummer Minnesota. Ole worked as carpenter in which he traveled throughout the state of Minnesota and North Dakota. He enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren and was especially fond of hunting and fishing. He enjoyed buying and fixing up old tractors and shopping for cars. Ole always had a sense of humor and a joke to tell. His favorite saying was “it is hard to be humble when you are perfect in every way” and “A dumb head makes the whole body suffer”.
He is preceeded in death by his parents, his loving wife Betty Westlake, sons; David Westlake and Michael ”Amos” Renollet, brothers; George and Roy Westlake, sisters Annie Van De Einde, infant Nellie and Nellie Galley, and granddaughters Amanda Persig and Randi Ahlstrand.
Ole is survived by his children John (Deb) Westlake, Davey (Mary) Renollet, Mike (MaryJo) Westlake, Sue (Bob)McClelland, Kim (Rich) Helgren, Bonnie Renollet, Melanie (Dan) Heikkila, Tony (Robin) Renollet, Doug (Patty) Renollet, Ken (Chris) Renollet, Patti Seaberg , Charlotte Troop, and Loretta (Gary) Persig. Many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, siblings Charlie Westlake, Ruthella (Vince) Austad, Phyllis Rystad and Lewis (Diane) Westlake.
The family would like to thank Diamond Willow for all of their wonderful care they have given Ole over the years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the donors choice.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine.
