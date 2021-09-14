Orrie W. Glauvitz 1950 - 2021

Orrie W. Glauvitz, born on May 3, 1950, passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, MN. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy, Resident of Grand Rapids, member of the Grand Rapids American Legion, previous resident of Minneapolis, MN and previously employed by Triangle Dies & Supplies, MDI and Arrowhead Promotion. He was preceded in death by his father, Orrie O. Glauvitz, his mother, Margaret W. Ceilky and several siblings. He is survived by daughters; several grandchildren, 2 brothers, 3 sisters and his special friend. Memorial will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the American Legion Post in Grand Rapids, MN, with a luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family. Family contact is Jennifer at 612-812-2572.