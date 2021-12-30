Onni Melvin Putikka 1927-2021

Onni Melvin Putikka, age 94, of Grand Rapids, MN earned his heavenly wings on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at the Waterview woods in Eveleth, MN.
Onni was born in 1927 to Victor and Hilma Putikka in Sebeka, MN. He was the second to the youngest of 11 children (including a cousin who was reared as another brother). He grew up on the family farm and went to the Hay Creek Country School. He stayed home for a time to help on the farm when his four older brothers served in the military. He returned halfway through his senior year and graduated from Sebeka High School in 1947.
Onni was drafted into the United States Army on November 30, 1950. He was in the 10th Infantry Division and had 16 weeks of basic training at Fort Riley. He trained with 21 weapons. The classroom instruction included how to disassemble and reassemble each weapon with his eyes closed. He volunteered for the 11th Airborne as a paratrooper. Onni was a member of the 1st class of jump school at Fort Campell, KY. He then joined the motor pool. Onni was proud to have participated in the Honor Flight Northland on June 7, 2014.
Onni met the love of his life through his Army buddy and after months of writing letters back and forth, he and Arlita Mohawk were married on May 9, 1952, in Alexandria, MN. God blessed them with five wonderful children, two boys and three girls.
God has always been a huge part of Onni’s life. He was baptized on January 22, 1958, at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sebeka. From 1966-1972 he was a member of Leaf River Christian Community Church in Wadena, MN. Onni and Arlita served the Lord for more than 11 years with the Daystar Ministry at Zion Harbor, a Christian Family Bible Camp, on Leech Lake, in Federal Dam, MN, where he was one of the head counselors, mailman, road grader, financial administrator, bus driver, and numerous other things. Onni was voted in as the town mayor without even running for the position. His ministry reached people from all over the world and kept him very active. He held bible studies in Grand Rapids and Angora, MN weekly. Onni went to “fill in” for two Sundays at the Calvary Covenant Church in Northome, MN and pastored there for 27-1/2 years until his retirement in 2010. Since his retirement, Onni was a member of the First Church of God, Grand Rapids, and he continued to pray and council people from his recliner, either in person or over the phone. Whatever time of the day or night, Onni would “take it to the Lord in prayer”.
Onni is preceded in death by his parents; wife of 59 years, Arlita; four brothers, Rudy, Oliver, Edwin, and John Putikka; five sisters, Lydia Putikka, Elma Rhoda, Anita Kolehmainen, Jean Wagner, and Verna Pearl.
He is survived by three daughters, Rhonda (Michael) Bond of Crossville, TN, Diane Hage of Rogers, AR and Naomi (Douglas) Johnson of Grand Rapids, MN; two sons, Victor (Carmyn) Putikka of Minneapolis, MN and John Putikka of Bethel, AK; sister, Edith Swenson; ten grandchildren, Melanie Sorem, Andrew Sorem Jr, Jesse Smith, Heather Hage, Andrea Letz, John, Gordon, Jerusha, Joshua Putikka, Cody Karber; eight great grandchildren, Maddy, Bryce, Aunna, Alexander, Andrew, Kyler, Allie, Kahlia; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Onni’s life will be held in the Spring 2022 with burial at Hay Creek Cemetery, Sebeka, MN afterwards.
A celebration of Onni's life will be held in the Spring 2022 with burial at Hay Creek Cemetery, Sebeka, MN afterwards.

Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.