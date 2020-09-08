Onna Lynn “Honey” Hare, age 66, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 at Grand Itasca Hospital.
Heaven gained the most beautiful angel Friday, September 4th. Honey gained her wings peacefully with loved ones by her side. She was an amazing person and everyone that knew her will always remember the sparkle in her eye, her contagious laugh, and a smile that lit up a room!
Honey was a strong and courageous woman! Many didn’t know the struggle she endured over the last 6.5 years with her health because of her strength, courage, positivity, and no-pity personality. In 2014, she had a lobectomy for lung cancer which started a journey filled with complications, infections, pneumonias, and most recently a devastating diagnosis of reoccurring metastatic cancer. Though her medical file is long, she rarely complained and often said, “Look around and there’s always someone worse off than you are.”
She wasn’t just a mom, she was a best friend. Our hearts and home will feel quite empty without her. Kanton and Kyra have many special memories to cherish and were so lucky to have a live in “Grammy” who loved them with all her heart. Grammy loved to listen to Kanton’s stories and logic and she was, for sure, the one who contributed to Kyra’s sweet tooth as Kyra was always sneaking “treats” from her stash!
Honey will be greatly missed and remembered by many family and friends including her daughter, Bri Stacklie; son-in-law, Pete Stacklie; grandchildren, Kanton & Kyra Stacklie; brother, Gordie (Becky) Markstrom; sister, Kim (Diz) Desotell; sister-in-law, Dode Solheim; nieces and nephews, Shae (Blair) McKibbon, Alyssa Markstrom, Tony Markstrom, and Jon Solheim; best friend, Marcy Erickson; and special friend, Jim Ossefoort.
She was welcomed into heaven by her parents, Pat and Gordon Markstrom, Don Hare; many aunts, uncles and special friends.
As Honey told us numerous times, ”It’s ok...when I’m gone you can be sad, but don’t sit and cry or dwell on missing me, instead remember me, celebrate me and know that I’m watching.” So that is exactly what we’ll do. All are invited to celebrate and remember Honey during a social on Friday, September 18th starting at 4:00 p.m. on the patio at Hotel Rapids (680 E Hwy 2 Grand Rapids, MN).
