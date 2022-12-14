Ole Gilbert Olson 1938-2022

Ole Gilbert Olson, age 84, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away peacefully at home on December 11, 2022, surrounded by the love of his family. Born September 11, 1938, in Grand Rapids, MN, Ole served in the U.S. Army and was a teacher earning his Bachelor of Education degree from Bemidji State University and then continued on and received his certification in Remedial Reading.

Ole loved his family deeply and enjoyed fishing, hunting, chain saw carvings, art, music, and teaching the grandchildren how to play the guitar. Ole embraced every moment with his friends and family and lived life to the fullest. He was a blessing in the lives of those who knew him, loved beyond words, and will be missed beyond measure. Ole will be remembered by his great sense of humor, the storyteller he was, and his love of the outdoors.

