Norman K. Mattfield, 91, longtime resident of Lawrence Lake died Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Wigands Adult Foster Care in Cohasset, MN. He was born October 4, 1929 to Herman and Selma (Mischke) Mattfield in Coleraine, MN. He attended Greenway Schools. Norman proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1949 – 1955 with four of those six years in Korea during the war. After the war, Norman was employed throughout his career with local mining companies. He worked as a steam locomotive engineer with the Danube Mine for 17 years, and later as a diesel Engineer. He then moved to Hibbing Taconite where he drove production trucks for 18 years, retiring in 1989 with 35 years of service with the mines. Norman was a lifetime member of the DAV, and a charter member of the American Legion Hurlbut-Ziemer Post. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and more recently traveling as pastimes. He also was an avid reader who loved facts and trivia and was known as a history buff.
He is survived by his 3 sisters, Sylvia Noworatzky, Keil, WI, Violet Hanson, Bovey, MN, and Delores Eigenberger Christianson, Valders, WI, 5 brothers, Herman (Mary) Mattfield, Manitowac, WI, Robert Mattfield, Gerald Mattfield, Weldon (Cindy) Mattfield, and Meloy Mattfield, all of Bovey, MN, brother-in-law, Robert Delich, Bovey, MN, sister-in-law, Hillary Mattfield, 21 nieces and nephews, several great-nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Selma (Mischke) Mattfield, two sisters, Janet Delich, and Joyce Gonzalez, three brothers, Maynard, Roger, and Raymond Mattfield, and three brothers-in-law, Roy Eigenberger, Verlin Christanson, and Lyle Hanson, and sister-in-law, Virginia Mattfield.
Per Norman’s request there will be a graveside service at 11:00 am, Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Lakeview Cemetery in Coleraine. The Rev. Dorothy Duquette will officiate. Arrangements are with the Peterson Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Coleraine
