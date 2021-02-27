Norman Glen Warwas 1936 - 2021

Norman G. Warwas, 84, of rural Nashwauk/Bovey, loving husband and father, died peacefully in his home with his family by his side on December 21, 2020, after a short but intense battle with Cancer.
Funeral services for Norman will be 1:00 pm, Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Nashwauk Alliance Church in Nashwauk. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. A private family interment will be in Nashwauk Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.
To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.