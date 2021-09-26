Norma J. Christy, age 80, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Hospital St. Mary’s Campus, Rochester, MN.
Norma was born in 1940 to Arnold and Mavis Vann in Grand Rapids, MN. Norma graduated from Grand Rapids High School and afterwards went to nursing school. She was united in marriage to Robert J. Christy, Jr. on February 2, 1963 and worked as an LPN with Itasca Nursing Home until her first son was born.
Norma enjoyed art activities, including ceramics, knitting, cross stitching, and many more. She loved country and blue grass music, attended many concerts and even hosted the occasional jam session at her home. Norma also served as president and officer positions for the local Sons of Norway chapter.
Norma is preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandson, Dylan Christy; brother, Chris Vann; and sister, Arlene Reed.
She is survived by her sons, Dale (Misty) Christy of Grand Rapids, MN, Deron (Kristeen) Christy of Spokane, WA; brothers, Al (Sue) Vann of Deer River, MN, Arnold “Bud” Vann of Grand Rapids, MN, Olaf “Ole” (Pat) Vann of Bigfork, MN; and grandchildren, Brielle (Zac Quammen) Christy, Marriah Christy, and Cameron Christy.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 10:00 AM at Zion Lutheran Church, Grand Rapids, MN followed the 11:00 AM memorial service. Rev. Ben Buchanan will officiate. Burial will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Camp Hiawatha.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.