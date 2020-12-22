Norma Ilene Cook 1926 - 2020

Norma Ilene Cook, age 94 of Grand Rapids passed away peacefully Saturday, December 19, 2020, at her home where she had lived for 70 years, surrounded by her children.
Norma was born May 16, 1926 to Samuel and Rachael Brockway in Swatara, Minnesota. She was the ninth of thirteen children. Her childhood was full of hardships and hard work. As a child growing up during the Great Depression, she never forgot those times. Through kindness and caring she put extra effort into helping her family and friends. Norma was a homemaker and a wonderful mother and grandmother. Often, company would drop in around dinner time and be welcomed to the table, leaving with a full belly. Holidays were her favorite because all her family would be together. Norma never missed sending a card out for a family member’s birthday or anniversary.
Norma was united in marriage to Waino Johnson on August 2, 1942, and together they had five children. Sadly, Waino passed away in 1963. Then in 1965, Norma married Wayne Cook. They were together until he passed away in 1997. They gardened, picked berries and wild rice, and helped care for their grandchildren and great-grandchildren while their children worked. Hours were spent reading and playing games.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Waino Johnson and Wayne Cook; son, Steve Johnson; granddaughter, Kim Caswell; siblings, Edna, George, Ellen, Olive, Jerald, Violet, Juanita, Helen, Jay, Bob, and Don; and son-in-law, Jim Harthan.
She is survived by her daughters, Arlette (Delbert) Smith of Kila, MT, and Rita Harthan (Daryl Councilman) of Grand Rapids, MN; sons, Sam (Nancy) Johnson of Grand Rapids, MN, and Lonnie (Tami) Johnson of Hayden, ID; daughter-in-law, Paula Johnson of Shoreview, MN; seven grandchildren, Renee (Terry Francisco) McCarrol of Deer River, MN, Heather Smith of Fort Collins, CO, Zack (Melissa) Smith of Stevensville, MT, Sean (Mahrya) Johnson of St. Paul, MN, Keely (Mickey) Pearson of Duluth, MN, Sammy (Nicole) Johnson of Grand Rapids, MN, Willow (James) Rodriguez of Colorado Springs, CO, and grandson-in-law, Jon Caswell of St. Paul, MN; 13 great-grandchildren, Matt (Kaitlyn) and Dylan McCarroll, Regan, Paige, and Nathan Caswell, Abby, Isaac, Nora, and Sammy Johnson, Finn, Leif, and Odin Pearson, Ethan Smith, and baby Rodriguez due in the Spring; two great-great-grandchildren, Lilly and Lucas McCarroll; and many other relatives and friends.
A celebration of Norma’s life will be held later this Summer. Norma’s family would like to thank Essentia Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.
