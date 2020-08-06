Norma A. Bartell, age 88, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at Grand Itasca Hospital.
Norma was born October 28, 1931 to Foster and Ella (Steinchen) Root in Grand Rapids, MN. She was united in marriage August 5, 1950 to Virgil Bartell and worked as a clerk in grocery stores for many years. She enjoyed spending time outdoors and being with family and friends. She spent many hours playing cards with her brothers and sisters and belonged to different card groups. She really enjoyed playing against her nephew, Danny.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Virgil; son, James; sisters, Grace, Irene, Rosella, Viola; and brothers, Leonard, Melvin, Eugene, Walter, William, Russel, and Foster Jr.
Norma is survived by her son, Thomas (Debra) Bartell of Grand Rapids, MN; daughter, Joan Bartell of Northome, MN; three grandchildren, Shelley (Fred) Eschenbrenner, Kevin (Jessi Finke) Bartell, Megan (Luke Morse) Bartell; five great grandchildren, Kayla, Jace, Tayden, Ricky, Lexi; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
There will be a Gathering for Family and Friends on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN. Burial will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN at a later date.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.