Nola Mary (Durant) Nunes 1941-2022

Nola Mary (Durant)Nunes, 81, died peacefully at her home in Groveland, CA with family and friends surrounding her after a long struggle with cancer.
Nola was born in the small, northern Minnesota town of Pengilly, to Elmer and Katherine Durant. After attending high school in Coleraine, MN, she went on to the Duluth School of Business. She met her husband, Phil Nunes, while residing in Duluth, MN and they had two children together, Mark and Kris.
Nola was active in the business and real estate world, and even enjoyed a time in radio. She loved her family dearly, and delighted in receiving photographs from her many nieces and nephews. She enjoyed spending time with close friends, going on nature hikes and to zoos, flower arranging, cooking, and she always carried a special place in her heart for Hawaii.
Nola was preceded in death by her husband, Phil Nunes, parents, Elmer and Katherine Durant, and brother, Colin Durant.
She is survived by her son, Mark Nunes, daughter, Kris Nunes, and granddaughters Katie Nunes and Kendra Nunes, all in California. Her brother, Lorin Durant, and sister, Sandy (Durant) Scherbarth, still remain in Minnesota where Nola visited every year, never giving up her love for the Northwoods or her hometown roots.
