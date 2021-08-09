Nikki Healy 1992 - 2021

Nikki Healy age 28 of Nashwauk passed away unexpectedly from complications of seizures, Friday, August 6, 2021 at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing with her family by her side. She was born on November 12, 1992 in Grand Rapids, MN to Mike and Molly (Erickson) Healy.
Nikki had a great sense of humor, she enjoyed growing up in the country where her and her brother were always out on an adventure or pulling some sort of shenanigans, like the time Nikki decided to have a yard sale at the end of the driveway. All the items for sale were her brothers’ toys. Nikki loved to be outdoors doing anything that involved nature, such as walking through the woods, 4-wheeling, camping, hunting, and fishing. Fishing was her passion. Nikki struggled with addiction from a young age, but had recently overcome this obstacle and was finally enjoying a clean and sober life. She always made it a point to be there for others who also struggled with addiction. Nikki felt like she never really fit in, but was finally able to find a community where everyone accepted her for who she was. She was an avid Tik-Toker within the #AlphabetMafia community and it brought her so much joy posting crazy videos and communicating with people from all over the world. She will be greatly missed by many. Nikki is survived by her parents, Mike and Molly Healy, Nashwauk, MN, brother, Arik (Katie Peterson) Healy, Nashwauk, MN, grandmother, Janice Healy, Nashwauk, MN, aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Barbara and Melvin Erickson, paternal grandfather, Richard Healy, paternal great-grandparents, Milan and Ruth Peterson, and Ruth Trimbo and her uncle, Steve Luoma. Private family services will be held at a later date. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.