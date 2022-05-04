Nicodemus “Nico” Leon Barsness 1925-2022

Nicodemus “Nico” Leon Barsness went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on April 29th, 2022, at 11 months 3 days of age. Nicodemus was born on May 26th, 2021, to parents, Dusty and Megen at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, Minnesota. He spent his days hanging out and admiring his older brother Ryker.
Nicodemus is survived by his parents, Dusty and Megen (Odden) Barsness; older brother, Ryker; grandparents, Kevin Odden and Shuntai Li, David and Patsy Barsness; great grandmother, Joan Odden; uncle Tyler, uncle Ruize, aunt Tammy Wahlstrand; aunts and uncles, Rikki Davis, Patti Singleton, Shanie Joynes, and Tom Smith. Special grandparents, Mike and Pamela Okonek, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, family, and friends.
Holding him close in heaven are Grandma, Brenda Odden; Great Grandpa, Jack Leon Odden; Great Grandparents, Max and Patricia General; Great Grandparents, Lloyd and Elizabeth “Betty” Barsness; Great Grandparents Roy Lee and Mertyl Kennimer.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Grand Rapids Alliance Church beginning at 10:00 AM, with the funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM. Rev. Erik Kling officiating.
Arrangements are with Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Nicodemus “Nico” as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.